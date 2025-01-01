Dive into the fresh, unrefined, and full-spectrum potency of Almora 100% Live Resin with the convenience and ease-of-use of an All-In-One vape. Intentionally curated to deliver those rich, full-bodied flavor profiles from fresh-frozen sun-grown whole flower (never shake or trim), grown locally in sun-drenched, California greenhouses. Our customized All-In-One is made specifically for our oils to provide an authentic, true-to-the-plant experience. Whether you're on-the-go or at home, we hope you find time to unwind, relax, and savor every moment, one puff at a time.



Tahoe OG is a tasty and heavy-hitting slice of greenery, rare but worth the search. This phenotype of OG Kush packs plenty of earthy, lemony citrus, but also hints of pine and wood for a complex bouquet. The aroma and taste is plenty interesting, but chances are you won’t be able to stay awake long enough to meditate on it: Tahoe OG is likely to leave you knocked out and smiling.



PHENOTYPE: Indica

LINEAGE: Phenotype of OG Kush

FLAVOR PROFILE: Earthy, Citrus, Pine

EFFECT PROFILE: Sleepy, Euphoric, Hungry



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

