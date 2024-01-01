Tallymon - 28g (Hybrid)

Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available. We currently offer eighths and ounces of flower in a variety of sought-after strains.

-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price

-Natural, organic farming techniques

-Thoughtfully curated genetics

-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers

-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience

-Love and respect for the plant

With a sweet and nutty flavor profile, Tallymon, also known as "Tally Man," is a balanced Hybrid created by a three-way cross of Banana OG, Do-Si-Dos, and Papaya. Tallymon produces uplifting and relaxing effects in the form of light tingling sensations and an intense couch-lock after smoking.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Banana, Vanilla, Nutty
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Aroused, Happy
Lineage: Banana OG x Do-Si-Dos x Papaya

About this strain

Tally Mon, also known as "Tally Man," is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing a Banana OG x Do-Si-Dos strain with Papaya. This strain is sought after for its ability to increase sexual arousal and produce uplifting and relaxing effects. Some consumers have reported a light tingling sensation and intense couch-lock after smoking Tally Mon. This strain features a nutty flavor profile with an aroma that smells like bananas. Tally Mon generally has high THC levels, so it's important to take it slow with this strain until you understand how it effects you. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, depression, other mood disorders. Growers say Tally Mon comes in fluffy light green foliage layered with trichomes and burnt orange hairs. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

