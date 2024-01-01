About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:
- Helps with:
Tangerine Cookies effects are mostly energizing.
Tangerine Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Tangerine Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Tangie and Thin Mint. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, talkative, and giggly. Tangerine Cookies has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Tangerine Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item