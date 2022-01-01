Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



De-stress and get stuff done with a tropical burst of citrusy, sativa-dominant Tangie Banana. This strain is a great companion for relaxing and working through your daily checklist, and it’s great for socializing, too: Expect a calm happiness and a dash of talkative energy to sweeten the deal.



Taste Profile: Citrus, Tropical, Sweet

Effect Profile: Uplifted, Relaxed, Happy

Lineage: Cross of Banana Sherbert and Tangie

