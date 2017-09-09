About this product
About this strain
THC Bomb effects
Reported by real people like you
185 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
