About this product
With a name like THC Bomb, you’d expect this strain to knock you out completely. Don’t be fooled: While certainly potent, this happy hybrid is a favorite for novices and veterans alike. Expect a focused and creative head high with some pleasant all-over relaxation - all delivered in a fruity, earthy cloud.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Fruity, Earthy, Diesel
Effect Profile: Focused, Creative, Relaxed
Lineage: Exact lineage is a closely-guarded secret.
About this strain
THC Bomb is a potent hybrid marijuana strain. This strain produces energizing and happy effects. THC Bomb tastes like citrus with woody undertones. Growers say this strain comes in large buds that have a covering of bright orange hairs. Flowering time for THC Bomb is 7-9 weeks.
THC Bomb effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.