Almora Solventless Live Rosin Concentrate is a single-origin, single-harvest rosin, brought to you by California's most trusted sun-grown flower brand. High quality cannabis buds are flash-frozen and bathed in ice water to gently separate trichome heads, delivering incredible terpene profiles and powerful cannabinoids for the truest expression of the flower.



With a name like THC Bomb, you’d expect this strain to knock you out completely. Don’t be fooled: While certainly potent, this happy hybrid is a favorite for novices and veterans alike. Expect a focused and creative head high with some pleasant all-over relaxation - all delivered in a fruity, earthy cloud.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Fruity, Earthy, Diesel

Effect Profile: Focused, Creative, Relaxed

Lineage: Exact lineage is a closely-guarded secret.

