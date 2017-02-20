From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.



With a name like THC Bomb, you’d expect this strain to knock you out completely. Don’t be fooled: While certainly potent, this happy hybrid is a favorite for novices and veterans alike. Expect a focused and creative head high with some pleasant all-over relaxation - all delivered in a fruity, earthy cloud.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Fruity, Earthy, Diesel

Effect Profile: Focused, Creative, Relaxed

Lineage: Exact lineage is a closely-guarded secret.