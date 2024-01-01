Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
Crossing two of the most popular terpene profiles today, Gas Pedal OG x Zkittlez, also known as "Tractor Fuel," is a beautifully vigorous concentrate. From the Chem fuel start to the sweet, astringent finish of the ever-popular Zkittlez strain, this concentrate will have even the most sophisticated palate begging for more. Users can expect a happy wave of euphoria, making Tractor Fuel a top choice for those seeking an elevated experience.
Strain Type: Indica Taste Profile: Fruity, Gas, Sweet Effect Profile: Happy, Euphoric, Relaxed Lineage: Gas Pedal OG x Zkittlez
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.
Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.
At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.