Tres Leches PreRoll 14 Pack - 7g (Sativa)

by Almora
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.

Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Vanilla, Sweet, Violet
Effect Profile: Talkative, Creative, Uplifted

About this strain

Tres Leches is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Koolato with Cookies and Cream. This strain produces uplifting and energetic effects and pairs well with productive activities like creative thinking or simply getting your chores done. Tres Leches features an aromatic floral flavor profile with subtle notes of cinnamon, citrus, and lavender. Medical marijuana patients choose Tres Leches to relieve symptoms associated with appetite loss, stress, and fatigue. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Tres Leches - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review of your experience.

About this brand

Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
