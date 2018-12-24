Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price



-Natural, organic farming techniques



-Thoughtfully curated genetics



-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers



-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience



-Love and respect for the plant



Tropicana Cookies hits like summer sunshine, the perfect antidote for sleepy mornings and days that seem to just drag on. This sativa-dominant hybrid packs a jolt of sour, citrusy, unmistakably orange flavor, and the effects are exactly what you’d expect from such a bright and sunny taste: Energy, creativity, and a happy desire to get things done, all with a relaxed and mellowed-out body.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Orange, Sour, Cookies

Effect Profile: Creative, Energized, Thoughtful

Lineage: Cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Tangie