With Almora Pre-Rolls, you're getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



Tropicana Cookies hits like summer sunshine, the perfect antidote for sleepy mornings and days that seem to just drag on. This sativa-dominant hybrid packs a jolt of sour, citrusy, unmistakably orange flavor, and the effects are exactly what you’d expect from such a bright and sunny taste: Energy, creativity, and a happy desire to get things done, all with a relaxed and mellowed-out body.



PHENOTYPE: Sativa

LINEAGE: Cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Tangie

FLAVOR PROFILE: Orange, Sour, Cookies

EFFECT PROFILE: Creative, Energized, Thoughtful



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

