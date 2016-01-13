About this product
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price
-Natural, organic farming techniques
-Thoughtfully curated genetics
-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers
-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience
-Love and respect for the plant
True OG hits hard, and anyone who’s given this heavy indica a good whiff can tell. This potent strain smells like skunk, earth, and a bit of piney citrus - all powerful scents, and all-powerful effects. Inexperienced smokers should take heed: True OG creeps up on you, obliterating your stress and finally knocking you out cold.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Earthy, Pine, Skunk
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy
Lineage: Descended from OG Kush
About this strain
True OG is a popular indica marijuana strain bred with genetics from OG Kush. This strain was originally discovered in Southern California, where the term “OG” originally meant “ocean grown.” True OG is potent, with long-lasting effects combined with a more focused head high. True OG buds have a pungent, crisp citrus and pine scent. True OG has snagged the 2nd place indica spot in every High Times Medical Cup since 2010. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain.
True OG effects
Reported by real people like you
354 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
