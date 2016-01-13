Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price

-Natural, organic farming techniques

-Thoughtfully curated genetics

-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers

-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience

-Love and respect for the plant



True OG hits hard, and anyone who’s given this heavy indica a good whiff can tell. This potent strain smells like skunk, earth, and a bit of piney citrus - all powerful scents, and all-powerful effects. Inexperienced smokers should take heed: True OG creeps up on you, obliterating your stress and finally knocking you out cold.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Earthy, Pine, Skunk

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy

Lineage: Descended from OG Kush