From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



True OG and Do-Si-Dos might seem like an odd couple at first, but sometimes it’s the odd couples that make us happiest. True OG is hard-hitting indica, well-known for knocking out even experienced smokers. On the other hand, Do-Si-Dos is a happy hybrid, a little pungent but mainly sweet and earthy. When combined, you get an uplifting high that lifts your mind and settles your body. Get comfortable and enjoy.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Earthy, Citrus, Sweet

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy

Lineage: True OG: Direct descendant of OG Kush / Do-Si-Dos: Cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Face Off OG

