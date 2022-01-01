About this product
From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.
True OG and Do-Si-Dos might seem like an odd couple at first, but sometimes it’s the odd couples that make us happiest. True OG is hard-hitting indica, well-known for knocking out even experienced smokers. On the other hand, Do-Si-Dos is a happy hybrid, a little pungent but mainly sweet and earthy. When combined, you get an uplifting high that lifts your mind and settles your body. Get comfortable and enjoy.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Earthy, Citrus, Sweet
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy
Lineage: True OG: Direct descendant of OG Kush / Do-Si-Dos: Cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Face Off OG
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
