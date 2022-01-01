About this product
From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.
When we combined True OG and Space Cheese, we knew we were making something special. Spend some quality time with this combo and you’ll know why. An out-of-this-world indica-heavy mix launches your mind into the clouds and your body into the couch, and soon enough you’ll be zoned out in an earthy, cheesy haze. Make sure you don’t have anything on your to-do list.
Taste Profile: Earthy, Citrus, Cheesy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Creative
Lineage: True OG: Direct descendant of OG Kush / Space Cheese: Cross between Skunk OG and Galactic Glue
When we combined True OG and Space Cheese, we knew we were making something special. Spend some quality time with this combo and you’ll know why. An out-of-this-world indica-heavy mix launches your mind into the clouds and your body into the couch, and soon enough you’ll be zoned out in an earthy, cheesy haze. Make sure you don’t have anything on your to-do list.
Taste Profile: Earthy, Citrus, Cheesy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Creative
Lineage: True OG: Direct descendant of OG Kush / Space Cheese: Cross between Skunk OG and Galactic Glue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.