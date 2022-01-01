From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



When we combined True OG and Space Cheese, we knew we were making something special. Spend some quality time with this combo and you’ll know why. An out-of-this-world indica-heavy mix launches your mind into the clouds and your body into the couch, and soon enough you’ll be zoned out in an earthy, cheesy haze. Make sure you don’t have anything on your to-do list.



Taste Profile: Earthy, Citrus, Cheesy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Creative

Lineage: True OG: Direct descendant of OG Kush / Space Cheese: Cross between Skunk OG and Galactic Glue