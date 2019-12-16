Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



Vanilla Frosting is as delicious as it sounds, and packs a tasty aroma of sweet vanilla and cream. The effects are sweet, too: This strain is a nicely balanced hybrid that starts you off with an uplifted mindset, before relaxing your body and leaving your mind alert and creative. Bon appetit, and enjoy the ride.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, Vanilla, Floral

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Focused

Lineage: Cross between Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3

