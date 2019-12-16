About this product
Vanilla Frosting is as delicious as it sounds, and packs a tasty aroma of sweet vanilla and cream. The effects are sweet, too: This strain is a nicely balanced hybrid that starts you off with an uplifted mindset, before relaxing your body and leaving your mind alert and creative. Bon appetit, and enjoy the ride.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet, Vanilla, Floral
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Focused
Lineage: Cross between Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3
About this strain
Coming from Humboldt Seed Company, Vanilla Frosting is a cross of Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3. Designed to improve upon the various Gelato lines from the last few years, Vanilla Frosting takes to the sky with a vigorous growth pattern. Buds grow dense with silvery green flowers that are accented by hints of purple, and the creamy smooth aroma has notes of vanilla that end with a gassy finish. Vanilla Frosting is a high-potency strain that will blast you into outer space on a funfetti adventure.
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.