Venom OG Live Resin Sugar - 1.2g Jar (Indica)

by Almora
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.

Venom OG, is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the heavy Poison OG and Rare Dankness #1 strains. Don't let the name fool you - the only poison coming from this strain will be to kill your aches and pains. The Venom OG high is incredibly relaxing and sedative in nature, with euphoric effects that are more calming than energizing. You'll feel a rush of happiness first that lifts your spirits and leaves your head feeling heavy and stoney, all with classic tastes of lemon and skunk.

Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Lemon, Skunk, Diesel
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Creative, Happy
Lineage: Poison OG x Darkness #1

About this strain

Venom OG, also known as "Venom" and "Venom OG Kush," is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Poison OG and Rare Dankness #1. It's marked by dense, forest-green buds with a tangle of bright orange hairs. Venom OG has an aroma of skunk, pine, lemon, and diesel. This strain is recommended for nighttime use as its effects tend toward full-body relaxation, but it also provides some sensory elevation that is enjoyable for lazy activities. Patients have found Venom OG to be a potent remedy for pain, arthritis, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Growers should note that Venom OG is suitable for outdoor or indoor gardens and its breeders suggest a 50 to 65-day flowering period. Venom OG is bred by Rare Darkness Seeds.

Select best offer nearby

About this brand

Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
