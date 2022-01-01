Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available. We currently offer eighths and ounces of flower in a variety of sought-after strains.



-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price

-Natural, organic farming techniques

-Thoughtfully curated genetics

-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers

-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience

-Love and respect for the plant



Watermelon Dreamz is more than just a tasty strain. It’s a relaxing companion that kicks your creativity into high gear before clearing your head so you can focus on all your best ideas. And of course, it tastes fantastic: Watermelon, berries, and a hint of fuelly spice to keep things interesting before you float off to deep relaxation and sweet dreams.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Watermelon, Berry, Sweet

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Focused

Lineage: Cross between Watermelon Haze and Blue Dream