Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available. We currently offer eighths and ounces of flower in a variety of sought-after strains.
-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price
-Natural, organic farming techniques
-Thoughtfully curated genetics
-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers
-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience
-Love and respect for the plant
Watermelon Dreamz is more than just a tasty strain. It’s a relaxing companion that kicks your creativity into high gear before clearing your head so you can focus on all your best ideas. And of course, it tastes fantastic: Watermelon, berries, and a hint of fuelly spice to keep things interesting before you float off to deep relaxation and sweet dreams.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Watermelon, Berry, Sweet
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Focused
Lineage: Cross between Watermelon Haze and Blue Dream
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
