Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



Watermelon Dreamz is more than just a tasty strain. It’s a relaxing companion that kicks your creativity into high gear before clearing your head so you can focus on all your best ideas. And of course, it tastes fantastic: Watermelon, berries, and a hint of fuelly spice to keep things interesting before you float off to deep relaxation and sweet dreams.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Watermelon, Berry, Sweet

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Focused

Lineage: Cross between Watermelon Haze and Blue Dream

