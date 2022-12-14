About this product
With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.
Watermelon Dreamz is more than just a tasty strain. It’s a relaxing companion that kicks your creativity into high gear before clearing your head so you can focus on all your best ideas. And of course, it tastes fantastic: Watermelon, berries, and a hint of fuelly spice to keep things interesting before you float off to deep relaxation and sweet dreams.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Watermelon, Berry, Sweet
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Focused
Lineage: Cross between Watermelon Haze and Blue Dream
Watermelon Dreamz is more than just a tasty strain. It’s a relaxing companion that kicks your creativity into high gear before clearing your head so you can focus on all your best ideas. And of course, it tastes fantastic: Watermelon, berries, and a hint of fuelly spice to keep things interesting before you float off to deep relaxation and sweet dreams.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Watermelon, Berry, Sweet
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Focused
Lineage: Cross between Watermelon Haze and Blue Dream
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
C11-0000107-LIC