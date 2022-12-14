With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



Watermelon Dreamz is more than just a tasty strain. It’s a relaxing companion that kicks your creativity into high gear before clearing your head so you can focus on all your best ideas. And of course, it tastes fantastic: Watermelon, berries, and a hint of fuelly spice to keep things interesting before you float off to deep relaxation and sweet dreams.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Watermelon, Berry, Sweet

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Focused

Lineage: Cross between Watermelon Haze and Blue Dream

