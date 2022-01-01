About this product
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
A cross between two indicas (Watermelon and Gorilla Glue #4), Watermelon Glue is a one-way ticket to couchlock - with a twist. While certainly relaxing and sedative, Watermelon Glue also provides a bit of focus for extra vivid daydreams. Take a bite of this sticky, sweet strain and enjoy some much-needed relaxation.
Taste Profile: Watermelon, Sweet, Earthy
Effect Profile: Focused, Relaxed, Happy
Lineage: Cross between Watermelon and Gorilla Glue #4
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
