Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price

-Natural, organic farming techniques

-Thoughtfully curated genetics

-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers

-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience

-Love and respect for the plant



A cross between two indicas (Watermelon and Gorilla Glue #4), Watermelon Glue is a one-way ticket to couchlock - with a twist. While certainly relaxing and sedative, Watermelon Glue also provides a bit of focus for extra vivid daydreams. Take a bite of this sticky, sweet strain and enjoy some much-needed relaxation.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Watermelon, Sweet, Earthy

Effect Profile: Focused, Relaxed, Happy

Lineage: Cross between Watermelon and Gorilla Glue #4