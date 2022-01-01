From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



Wedding Cake and Green Goddess is a power couple you don’t want to miss. These strains are both playful indicas, great at relaxing you and boosting your mood without totally knocking you out. Their flavors are a playful combination too: sweet and citrus, pungent and earthy, it’s a tasty trip for your taste buds - and you.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Citrus, Earthy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Creative

Lineage: Wedding Cake: Cross between Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies / Green Goddess: Cross between Skunk #1 and Sweet Leaf