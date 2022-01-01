About this product
From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.
Wedding Cake and Green Goddess is a power couple you don’t want to miss. These strains are both playful indicas, great at relaxing you and boosting your mood without totally knocking you out. Their flavors are a playful combination too: sweet and citrus, pungent and earthy, it’s a tasty trip for your taste buds - and you.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Citrus, Earthy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Creative
Lineage: Wedding Cake: Cross between Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies / Green Goddess: Cross between Skunk #1 and Sweet Leaf
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
