About this product
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
Light up White Fire and melt away your troubles. This is a complex hybrid, with some claiming it’s more indica or more sativa. While which way it leans is up for debate, one thing’s for sure: White Fire is a great all-day companion. White Fire starts with an almost immediate head high with clarity and creativity, before creeping through your body like a spicy, sweet massage. White Fire packs some sociability as well, so invite your friends.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Sour, Spicy
Effect Profile: Social, Creative, Relaxed
Lineage: Cross between Fire OG and the White
Light up White Fire and melt away your troubles. This is a complex hybrid, with some claiming it’s more indica or more sativa. While which way it leans is up for debate, one thing’s for sure: White Fire is a great all-day companion. White Fire starts with an almost immediate head high with clarity and creativity, before creeping through your body like a spicy, sweet massage. White Fire packs some sociability as well, so invite your friends.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Sour, Spicy
Effect Profile: Social, Creative, Relaxed
Lineage: Cross between Fire OG and the White
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.