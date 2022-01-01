Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



Light up White Fire and melt away your troubles. This is a complex hybrid, with some claiming it’s more indica or more sativa. While which way it leans is up for debate, one thing’s for sure: White Fire is a great all-day companion. White Fire starts with an almost immediate head high with clarity and creativity, before creeping through your body like a spicy, sweet massage. White Fire packs some sociability as well, so invite your friends.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Sour, Spicy

Effect Profile: Social, Creative, Relaxed

Lineage: Cross between Fire OG and the White