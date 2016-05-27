About this product
-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price
-Natural, organic farming techniques
-Thoughtfully curated genetics
-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers
-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience
-Love and respect for the plant
Monkey on your back? Take a load off with White Gorilla. This hard-hitting hybrid takes a minute to settle in and set you down, but when it does, you’ll definitely know it. Your rushing thoughts will slow to a crawl, and as your body relaxes, your mind will lift up and drift off to your happy place. Pillow optional.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Diesel, Pine, Chocolate
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy
Lineage: Cross between White Fire Alien OG and Gorilla Glue #4
White Gorilla, also known as "White Glue" and "White Gorilla Glue," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing White Fire Alien OG with Gorilla Glue #4. White Gorilla boasts a THC content of 18% and produces relaxing, euphoric effects that soothe tired muscles and uplift the mind. This strain features an aromatic flavor profile of diesel, chocolate, and floral notes. Medical marijuana patients choose White Gorilla to relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety. According to growers, this strain flowers into sticky dense nugs with icy green foliage and brown curly hairs throughout. White Gorilla was originally bred by Greenlife. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.