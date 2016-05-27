Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price

-Natural, organic farming techniques

-Thoughtfully curated genetics

-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers

-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience

-Love and respect for the plant



Monkey on your back? Take a load off with White Gorilla. This hard-hitting Indica takes a minute to settle in and set you down, but when it does, you’ll definitely know it. Your rushing thoughts will slow to a crawl and as your body relaxes, your mind will elevate calmly to your happy place.



Strain Type: Indica

﻿Taste Profile: Diesel, Pine, Chocolate

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy

Lineage: Cross between White Fire Alien OG and Gorilla Glue #4