From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



This combination is like a gorilla with a hand grenade: It’s potent, it’s smelly, and it definitely commands your attention. We mixed White Gorilla with THC Bomb for a soothing, uplifting and focusing combo that packs a complex bouquet, to say the least. Citrus, diesel, earth, skunk, and maybe even a hint of pine and chocolate for the sharp-nosed enjoyer. Blast off, but don’t forget to pack some snacks for this one.



Strain Type: Sativa/Hybrid

Taste Profile: Earthy, Citrus, Skunk

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Energized, Focused

Lineage: White Gorilla: Cross between White Fire Alien OG and Gorilla Glue #4 / THC Bomb: Exact lineage unknown.