About this product
This combination is like a gorilla with a hand grenade: It’s potent, it’s smelly, and it definitely commands your attention. We mixed White Gorilla with THC Bomb for a soothing, uplifting and focusing combo that packs a complex bouquet, to say the least. Citrus, diesel, earth, skunk, and maybe even a hint of pine and chocolate for the sharp-nosed enjoyer. Blast off, but don’t forget to pack some snacks for this one.
Strain Type: Sativa/Hybrid
Taste Profile: Earthy, Citrus, Skunk
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Energized, Focused
Lineage: White Gorilla: Cross between White Fire Alien OG and Gorilla Glue #4 / THC Bomb: Exact lineage unknown.
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.