From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.
It’s a nice day for a white wedding. We combined Wedding Cake with White Gorilla to give you a high that starts off slow, and hits you like… well, like a gorilla at a wedding. White Gorilla has a complex aroma and taste, like diesel, skunk, and a bit of chocolate thrown in the mix. And as for wedding cake, you can expect sweet, earthy vanilla. With their powers combined, you get a complex bouquet that knocks you out and lifts you up, all at once.
Strain Type: Indica/Hybrid
Taste Profile: Earthy, Sweet, Vanilla
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Thoughtful
Lineage: White Gorilla: Cross between White Fire Alien OG and Gorilla Glue #4 / Wedding Cake: Cross between Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
