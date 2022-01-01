From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



It’s a nice day for a white wedding. We combined Wedding Cake with White Gorilla to give you a high that starts off slow, and hits you like… well, like a gorilla at a wedding. White Gorilla has a complex aroma and taste, like diesel, skunk, and a bit of chocolate thrown in the mix. And as for wedding cake, you can expect sweet, earthy vanilla. With their powers combined, you get a complex bouquet that knocks you out and lifts you up, all at once.



﻿Strain Type: Indica/Hybrid

Taste Profile: Earthy, Sweet, Vanilla

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Thoughtful

Lineage: White Gorilla: Cross between White Fire Alien OG and Gorilla Glue #4 / Wedding Cake: Cross between Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies