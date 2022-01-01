Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



The exact lineage behind White Mango is a bit difficult to nail down, but one thing’s for sure: This is a tropical treat that relaxes both your mind, and your body. White Mango is a tasty, unmistakably mango-flavored indica that calms your racing thoughts and puts you firmly in the couch, perfect for those relaxed evenings and laid-back nights.



Taste Profile: Mango, Creamy, Spicy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sedated, Happy

Lineage: Exact lineage unknown

