With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



White Tahoe Cookies is a complex three-way mix of spicy, earthy, and sweet flavors - and the high is complex, too! This is an indica (some might say it’s an indica-dominant hybrid), but it’ll still give you a boost of cranial creativity and even a bit of talkative energy before relaxing you completely and easing you into stress-free sedation.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Sweet, Spicy, Earthy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Creative

Lineage: Three-way cross between the White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown cut of Girl Scout Cookies

