About this product
White Tahoe Cookies is a complex three-way mix of spicy, earthy, and sweet flavors - and the high is complex, too! This is an indica (some might say it’s an indica-dominant hybrid), but it’ll still give you a boost of cranial creativity and even a bit of talkative energy before relaxing you completely and easing you into stress-free sedation.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Sweet, Spicy, Earthy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Creative
Lineage: Three-way cross between the White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown cut of Girl Scout Cookies
About this strain
White Tahoe Cookies, also known as "Tahoe Cookies," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut. This strain exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweet, hashy notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.
White Tahoe Cookies effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.