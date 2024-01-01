Ze Chem PreRoll 14 Pack - 7g (Sativa)

by Almora
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
  • Photo of Ze Chem PreRoll 14 Pack - 7g (Sativa)
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.

Ze Chem is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sundae Driver, Zkittlez, and Chemdawg. This strain is a complex mix with a complex flavor. Sweet, fruity, tropical, and even a little gassy, this indica-heavy hybrid will make you feel relaxed, alert, and talkative.

Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Creamy, Tropical Fruit, Earth
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Alert, Talkative
Lineage: Cross between Sundae Driver, Zkittlez, and Chemdawg

About this strain

Ze Chem is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sundae Driver, Zkittlez, and Chemdawg. This strain is a complex mix with a complex flavor. Sweet, fruity, tropical, and even a little gassy, this indica-heavy hybrid will make you feel relaxed, alert, and talkative. Ze Chem is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Ze Chem effects include happy, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ze Chem when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and insomnia. Bred by Heavy Hitters, Ze Chem features flavors like cream, tropical fruit, and earth. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Ze Chem typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Ze Chem is a rare and exclusive strain that is hard to find in most dispensaries. It is part of the Diamond line by Heavy Hitters, which harmonizes ultra premium flower and ultra potent THC-A diamonds for a deep balanced body effect and flavorful smooth smoke flow. If you’re looking for a potent and tasty sativa that will make you feel like you’re having a tropical vacation, Ze Chem is the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ze Chem, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Almora
Almora
Shop products
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item