Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price



-Natural, organic farming techniques



-Thoughtfully curated genetics



-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers



-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience



-Love and respect for the plant



Crossed from Animal Cookies and the original Glue, this hybrid strain offers a level-headed high that is both delicious and potent. With a unique terpene profile tasting of nutty cookies and hints of diesel, Zookies hits with a strong high minus the couch-lock, leaving your mind focused and your body in a heavily relaxed state.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Nutty, Diesel, Pepper

Effect Profile: Focused, Relaxed, Giggly

Lineage: Animal Cookies x Original Glue