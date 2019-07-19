About this product
-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price
-Natural, organic farming techniques
-Thoughtfully curated genetics
-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers
-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience
-Love and respect for the plant
Crossed from Animal Cookies and the original Glue, this hybrid strain offers a level-headed high that is both delicious and potent. With a unique terpene profile tasting of nutty cookies and hints of diesel, Zookies hits with a strong high minus the couch-lock, leaving your mind focused and your body in a heavily relaxed state.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Nutty, Diesel, Pepper
Effect Profile: Focused, Relaxed, Giggly
Lineage: Animal Cookies x Original Glue
About this strain
Zookies is a hyrbid marijuana strain made by crosssing Animals Cookies and Original Glue. The result is a level-headed strain that is as delicious as it is potent. This strain has a unique terpene profile, aroma, and flavor of sweet nutty cookies with a hint of diesel. Zookies is a great choice for someone looking for a strong high without getting stuck in the couch.
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.