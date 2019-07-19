Almora Solventless Live Rosin Concentrate is a single-origin, single-harvest rosin, brought to you by California's most trusted sun-grown flower brand. High quality cannabis buds are flash-frozen and bathed in ice water to gently separate trichome heads, delivering incredible terpene profiles and powerful cannabinoids for the truest expression of the flower.



In the mood for something sweet? Zookies has you covered. Take a bite of this sweet and nutty hybrid and enjoy some relaxation, sedation, and a happy calm that washes over you with plenty of inspiration and daydreaming. Make sure you get nice and comfy, though, because with enough Zookies, those daydreams will eventually turn right into sweet dreams.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, spicy, fruity

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Calm, Thoughtful

Lineage: Cross between Animal Cookies and Gorilla Glue