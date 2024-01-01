Use aloha20 at checkout to save 20% off your order!



Give your furry friends the gift of wellness with Aloha Hemp Hawaiian Luau Pet 300 CBD Oil. Infused with a delicious bacon flavor, this CBD oil is designed to support your pet’s overall health and well-being. Made from organically grown hemp, the formula contains 300mg of cannabinoids, providing a gentle and effective solution for your pet's wellness needs.



Our Hawaiian Luau Pet CBD Oil is non-GMO and contains no pesticides, herbicides, solvents, or chemical fertilizers, making it a safe, natural choice for your pet. It is also non-psychoactive, derived from a low THC strain specifically for animals, ensuring your pet can enjoy the benefits without any unwanted effects. Each batch is laboratory tested to guarantee safety and potency, so you can trust that you’re giving your pet the very best.



How Can Hawaiian Luau Pet CBD Oil Help?

Supports Your Pet’s Body: Helps maintain overall body balance and enhances the wellness of your pet.



Promotes Health: Encourages good health and supports various bodily functions, helping pets thrive.



Provides Extra Support: Assists with specific health challenges, promoting comfort and well-being.



Whether you want to maintain your pet's good health, offer extra support, or simply enhance their daily wellness routine, Hawaiian Luau Pet 300 CBD Oil is here to help. Let your pet experience the natural benefits of hemp in a flavor they love. Encourage vitality and comfort with Aloha Hemp's specially crafted CBD oil for pets.



NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | VEGAN BACON FLAVOR | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED



Our 300mg Aloha Hemp Pet Oil CBD Tincture holds 1 fluid oz and contains 30 servings at 1ml each. The dropper in the cap has measurement markers of .25, .5, .75 and 1ml to help with serving size.

