Alpine Live Resin Infused Delta 8 Cartridge - Jungle Juice 1000mg
About this product
Animal Cookies X Tangie
Flavor: Sugary Tangerine, Sour Lemon, and Pineapple
Effects: Uplifting, Euphoric, and Creative
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, and Ocimene
Minor Terpenes: Pinene, Humulene, and Linalool
Jungle Juice is a rare tropical sativa-dominant hybrid. The flavor is like concentrated tropical punch bursting with sugary citrus flavors of tangerine, lemon, and pineapple. The effects are uplifting and euphoric, perfect for social situations and artistic creativity. Paint your next masterpiece or joint the art collective. Jungle Juice is an all day hybrid strain.
Alpine Live Resin Infused cartridges capture the essence of craft cannabis taste at its finest.
100% Pure Live Resin Terpene Infusion.
We qualify only the most delicious flavors and complex aromas for our Pure Live Resin Infusions.
About this strain
Bred by Golden State Genetics, Jungle Juice is a hybrid strain that crosses Animal Cookies and their in-house Tangie male. Balancing sweet and sour citrus flavors, this strain offers a flavorful release from stress, sleeplessness, and pain.
About this brand
Live Resin Infused
We invented a new way to separate live resin terpenes from real cannabis resin that preserves the full spectrum of the plant’s aroma. The result is a cartridge with a top tier cannabis flavor that creates a delicious, true-to-strain vape experience.
All of our terpenes are isolated from real craft cannabis grown by artisan farmers in the Emerald Triangle of Northern California. We combine these terpenes with Delta 8 THC, HHC, THC-O, and other hemp cannabinoids to create our Live Resin Infused line of vape products.