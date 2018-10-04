Alpine Live Resin Infused Delta 8 Cartridge - Orange Cookies 1000mg
About this product
GSC X Orange Juice
Flavor: Tangy Orange Soda, Sugary Pine, and Gas
Effects: Euphoric, Cerebral, and Relaxed
Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene, and Beta-caryophyllene
Minor Terpenes: Limonene, Humulene, and Pinene
Orange Cookies is one of those legendary hybrids beloved by afficionados all over. The flavor is like a tangy orange soda with notes of sugary pine and mint, followed by a gassy exhale. The initial effects are sativa-live with a euphoric cerebral halo that starts behind the eyes and expands to the head. As it peaks you feel utterly relaxed and happy with none of the negative effects associated with a strong sativa. This is the perfect all day strain.
Alpine Live Resin Infused cartridges capture the essence of craft cannabis taste at its finest.
100% Pure Live Resin Terpene Infusion.
We qualify only the most delicious flavors and complex aromas for our Pure Live Resin Infusions.
About this strain
Orange Cookies is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Juice with the renowned Girl Scout Cookies. The result is a flavor-packed strain that will remind you of a sweet and juicy tangerine. The effects of Orange Cookies are calming and long-lasting. Consumers who smoke Orange Cookies say it provides a euphoric and cerebral head buzz that leaves you in a happy mood while your body remains relaxed. Orange Cookies is 18% THC, making it a suitable strain choice for cannabis consumers of all experience levels. According to growers, this strain flowers into compact buds that appear lumpy with light green foliage. The average price of an ounce of Orange Cookies ranges from $12 to $17. The dominant terpene of Orange Cookies is Terpinolene. According to Leafly users, medical marijuana patients often choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Orange Cookies was originally bred by Franchise Genetics.
Orange Cookies effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Live Resin Infused
We invented a new way to separate live resin terpenes from real cannabis resin that preserves the full spectrum of the plant’s aroma. The result is a cartridge with a top tier cannabis flavor that creates a delicious, true-to-strain vape experience.
All of our terpenes are isolated from real craft cannabis grown by artisan farmers in the Emerald Triangle of Northern California. We combine these terpenes with Delta 8 THC, HHC, THC-O, and other hemp cannabinoids to create our Live Resin Infused line of vape products.