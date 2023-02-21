About this product
Slow but smooth, just the way we like our hits. If you're looking for the perfect hit before your nighttime snooze, Alpine Vapor Hemp's Lemon Cherry OG THC-O carts are the one for you. Get yourself these punchy THC-O carts when you check it out today.
Effects: Euphoric, Social, and Sleepy
Benefits: Relaxation, sleep, sedation to feel mellow and calm.
Use For: Mood boosting right before your nighttime snooze
Duration: Effects 30 minutes to 2 hours. Lasts up to 12 hours.
Blend: OG Kush
Flavor: Diesel, Cherry, Lemon, and Pine
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, limoncene, and Beta-caryophyllene
Minor Terpenes: Linalool, Pinene, Humulene
Specifications:
1.0g
THC-O cart
Indica
100% Pure Live Resin Terpene Infusion*
*Terpenes are distilled from live resin
Alpine Vapor (Hemp). From the pioneers of high quality vapes and California's award-winning legacy brand. We provide you with only the best tasting and most potent THC O carts.
About this brand
Alpine Vapor Hemp
Alpine Vapor Hemp was founded by Alpine Vapor, an award-winning California legacy brand, which started off as a 2013 passion project.
Our flavorings, terpenes and flavonoids, make use of real craft cannabis, all grown by the artisan legacy farmers that we personally collaborate with. We also make sure to use the real deal -- only fresh flower -- for our terpenes. All of the flavors you taste in one hit? That's our 100% organic, pure-flower terpene extract!
Our cannabinoids are derived from fresh organic hemp, and we utilize them shortly after extraction so you get maximum potency in every puff.
We've pioneered a number of craft extraction techniques, with the end live resin terpenes being carefully matched with fresh and potent hemp cannabinoids. This brings to you our top-shelf Live Resin Infused products.
We have also stuck to our philosophy that your best experience comes from our small, incremental improvements made to every step of the process. All of this guarantees that you can enjoy a delicious, true- to-strain experience with our high quality vape products!
