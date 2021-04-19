1050mg - Tangie - Alpine Vapor - Premium Cannabis Oil Cartridge
Sativa | A California classic, Tangie combines delicious citrus flavor with an uplifting and happy high that will leave a smile on your face. | Clean and Light. Notes of citrus rind and vanilla icing. | Cerebral, uplifting, euphoric.
About this strain
Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.
Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
917 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
The Alpine Mission
The Alpine Vapor mission is to produce the purest, safest and most discreet cannabis products on the market. We pair cutting-edge distillation technology with beautiful and accessible design to serve the full spectrum of cannabis enthusiasts, from first-time patients to experienced connoisseurs. We want to raise the bar for cannabis-infused goods and provide the world with An Elevated Experience™.
Quality & Safety
All Alpine products are held to the highest quality control and testing standards to ensure that we deliver a clean and consistent experience every time. We test every batch using advanced high-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC), which allows us to fine tune the balance of cannabinoids and terpenes in our products with the utmost precision. For extra safety, we also submit every batch to SC Labs to verify that our products are 100% free of solvents, pesticides, and other impurities.
