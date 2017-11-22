About this product
A mellow indica with lineage of Ghost OG x Skunk Haze and a Banana male, creating this amazing life-like taste of bananas.
Flavor: Rich banana with sweet undertones and a slight berry finish.
Effects: Calming, Creative, Euphoric.
Alpine Limited Edition Live Resin cartridges are craft cannabis at its finest. 100% Pure Live Resin. Single source liquified diamonds and terpenes.
We qualify only the most delicious flavors and complex aromas for our Limited Edition releases.
About this strain
Banana kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. The result is a strain that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.
About this brand
The Alpine Vapor mission is to produce the purest, safest and most discreet cannabis products on the market. We pair cutting-edge distillation technology with beautiful and accessible design to serve the full spectrum of cannabis enthusiasts, from first-time patients to experienced connoisseurs. We want to raise the bar for cannabis-infused goods and provide the world with An Elevated Experience™.
Quality & Safety
All Alpine products are held to the highest quality control and testing standards to ensure that we deliver a clean and consistent experience every time. We test every batch using advanced high-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC), which allows us to fine tune the balance of cannabinoids and terpenes in our products with the utmost precision. For extra safety, we also submit every batch to SC Labs to verify that our products are 100% free of solvents, pesticides, and other impurities.