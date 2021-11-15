About this product
Our Blueberry Muffin #4 BHO is a strain specific, single-source batch direct from our garden. It is a Blueberry x Purple Panty Dropper cross with a strong blueberry nose that you can't miss with over 8.85% terps!
Our Cured Resin BHO is made from sun-grown, full-term cured flower grown in living, volcanic based native soil. Everything we make is single source from our farm only. All of our Cured Resin BHO is also strain specific, with the exception of a few specially noted batches where we've combined two strains together because we thought the flavors we're too good to pass up!
Our Cured Resin BHO is made from sun-grown, full-term cured flower grown in living, volcanic based native soil. Everything we make is single source from our farm only. All of our Cured Resin BHO is also strain specific, with the exception of a few specially noted batches where we've combined two strains together because we thought the flavors we're too good to pass up!
About this strain
Blueberry Muffin #4 effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
41% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
16% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Alta Gardens
Alta Gardens is one of Southern Oregon’s finest Sun Grown Cannabis brands. Grown just North of Upper Table Rock, planted directly in the mineral rich, volcanic soil at our family-owned farm in the foothills of Sam’s Valley. The unique growing conditions of our location such as shorter daylight, cooler temperatures, and the volcanic based soil give our herb a unique terroir that cannot be achieved elsewhere.
Since establishing our garden in 2017, our goal has remained the same: transparent authenticity and potent genetics. Our control of the entire experience from start to finish, has taught all we need to help the world get a little higher, and that is what sets us apart. We take pride in our in-house genetics, potent varieties, and clean high, and we can’t wait to share the fruits of our labor with people all over the state.
Since establishing our garden in 2017, our goal has remained the same: transparent authenticity and potent genetics. Our control of the entire experience from start to finish, has taught all we need to help the world get a little higher, and that is what sets us apart. We take pride in our in-house genetics, potent varieties, and clean high, and we can’t wait to share the fruits of our labor with people all over the state.
State License(s)
020-1004548614C