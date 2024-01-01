About this product
1.5g Double Pack - Infused Prerolls - Apple Mintz - Altered J's
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Apple Mintz, also known as Apple Mints,, is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Apple Fritter and Kush Mints. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, aroused, and relaxed. Apple Mintz has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Apple Mintz, before let us know! Leave a review.
