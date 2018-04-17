1g - Cured Resin - Animal Cookies

by Altered Alchemy
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

The hero of dabs across Oregon

Our cured resin is a staple in shops across the state.

We are known for consistently good product, tons of new flavors, and a lower price than anything in its' class.

About this strain

Animal Cookies, also known as "Animal Crackers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing two legendary strains, GSC and Fire OG. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.

Questions about Animal Cookies

Is Animal Cookies an indica or sativa?

Animal Cookies is a hybrid, meaning it has both indica and sativa qualities.

How does Animal Cookies make you feel?

Consumers report Animal Cookies makes you feel relaxed, happy, and euphoric.

How does Animal Cookies taste?

Animal Cookies taste earthy, sweet, and pungent.

What terpenes are in Animal Cookies?

Animal Cookies features a peppery terpene profile with caryophyllene as the dominant terpene.

What strains are similar to Animal Cookies?

Strains similar to Animal Cookies include Mendo Breath, Sherbert, and Creme Brulee.

About this brand

Altered Alchemy
A truly local Oregon company, Altered Alchemy has one goal; get consumers the highest quality products for the lowest price possible.

We make a variety of products including: cured resin dabs, live resin dabs, diamonds n sauce, live resin FECO (RSO), cartridges, and more coming soon!

At our farms our plants get cared for as if we were making top shelf flower. That's not common when growing for extraction. That's why our nose, our flavor, our strength, and effect are on another level!

You will not find a higher quality for the price. We really are the perfect balance of bang for your buck. That's why we say "Altered Alchemy is BY the people, and FOR the people!"

License(s)

  • OR, US: 030-1008311722F
