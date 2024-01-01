1g - Cured Resin - Cherry Dosi

by Altered Alchemy
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

The hero of dabs across Oregon

Our cured resin is a staple in shops across the state.

We are known for consistently good product, tons of new flavors, and a lower price than anything in its' class.

About this strain

Cherry Do-Si-Dos, also known as “Cherry Dosidos,” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Phantom Cookies with Dosidos. The effects of Cherry Do-Si-Dos are reported to feel balancing. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel relaxed, creative, and tingly. Consumers find this strain is ideal for late afternoon or early evening enjoyment. The flavor of Cherry Do-Si-Dos tastes like apples, berries, and lime. When smoked in large doses, this strain may cause some consumers to experience anxiety, so it’s important to take it slowly with this strain until you know how it makes you feel. smoking this strain. Cherry Do-Si-Dos is believed to be 22% THC and is most commonly found in flower form. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.

A truly local Oregon company, Altered Alchemy has one goal; get consumers the highest quality products for the lowest price possible.

We make a variety of products including: cured resin dabs, live resin dabs, diamonds n sauce, live resin FECO (RSO), cartridges, and more coming soon!

At our farms our plants get cared for as if we were making top shelf flower. That's not common when growing for extraction. That's why our nose, our flavor, our strength, and effect are on another level!

You will not find a higher quality for the price. We really are the perfect balance of bang for your buck. That's why we say "Altered Alchemy is BY the people, and FOR the people!"

