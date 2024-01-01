1g - Cured Resin - Coconut Milk

by Altered Alchemy
HybridTHC 30%CBD —
About this product

The hero of dabs across Oregon

Our cured resin is a staple in shops across the state.

We are known for consistently good product, tons of new flavors, and a lower price than anything in its' class.

About this strain

Coconut Milk is a hybrid weed strain bred by Stash Mountain and made from a genetic cross of Cereal Milk x (Jungle Cake x GMO). Think creamy coconut milk with noxious diesel fumes in the nose and on the palate. Coconut Milk is a chiller strain with relaxing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Coconut Milk, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Altered Alchemy
Altered Alchemy
A truly local Oregon company, Altered Alchemy has one goal; get consumers the highest quality products for the lowest price possible.

We make a variety of products including: cured resin dabs, live resin dabs, diamonds n sauce, live resin FECO (RSO), cartridges, and more coming soon!

At our farms our plants get cared for as if we were making top shelf flower. That's not common when growing for extraction. That's why our nose, our flavor, our strength, and effect are on another level!

You will not find a higher quality for the price. We really are the perfect balance of bang for your buck. That's why we say "Altered Alchemy is BY the people, and FOR the people!"

License(s)

  • OR, US: 030-1008311722F
