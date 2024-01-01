About this product
1g - Cured Resin - Coconut Milk
HybridTHC 30%CBD —
About this strain
Coconut Milk is a hybrid weed strain bred by Stash Mountain and made from a genetic cross of Cereal Milk x (Jungle Cake x GMO). Think creamy coconut milk with noxious diesel fumes in the nose and on the palate. Coconut Milk is a chiller strain with relaxing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Coconut Milk, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
