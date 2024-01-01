1g - Cured Resin - Collins Ave

by Altered Alchemy
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

The hero of dabs across Oregon

Our cured resin is a staple in shops across the state.

We are known for consistently good product, tons of new flavors, and a lower price than anything in its' class.

About this strain

Collins Ave is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies and Seed Junkie Genetics. Collins Ave has an aroma of tart cream (think greek yogurt) but tastes like bright, citrusy sweet cream. Smoking this strain will have you feeling happy with a gentle head high that eventually gives in to a calming body high. Medical marijuana patients choose Collins Ave to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic anxiety. This strain has thick layers of trichomes weaved beautifully between bright green nugs accented by vivid orange hairs.

About this brand

Altered Alchemy
A truly local Oregon company, Altered Alchemy has one goal; get consumers the highest quality products for the lowest price possible.

We make a variety of products including: cured resin dabs, live resin dabs, diamonds n sauce, live resin FECO (RSO), cartridges, and more coming soon!

At our farms our plants get cared for as if we were making top shelf flower. That's not common when growing for extraction. That's why our nose, our flavor, our strength, and effect are on another level!

You will not find a higher quality for the price. We really are the perfect balance of bang for your buck. That's why we say "Altered Alchemy is BY the people, and FOR the people!"

License(s)

  • OR, US: 030-1008311722F
