1g - Cured Resin - Gelato Sorbet
HybridTHC 12%CBD —
Gelato Sorbet effects are mostly energizing.
Gelato Sorbet potency is lower THC than average.
Gelato #33 and Sorbet come together to create Gelato Sorbet (also known as Sherbet Gelato) by DNA genetics as part of their Sorbet lineup. Producing colorful buds that range in color from light green to purple while putting off a tasty dank and fruity profile, Gelato Sorbet’s high is mellow and easy, leaving smokers with a strong sense of contentment.
