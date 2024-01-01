1g - Cured Resin - Georgia Pie

by Altered Alchemy
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

The hero of dabs across Oregon

Our cured resin is a staple in shops across the state.

We are known for consistently good product, tons of new flavors, and a lower price than anything in its' class.

About this strain

Georgia Pie is a potent hybrid marijuana strain bred by Seed Junkie Genetics. This strain is known for having a delicious aroma that smells and tastes just like fresh peach cobbler. Smoking Georgia Pie will immerse you with an intense body and head high. Because of its potency, Georgia Pie is best reserved for those who have a high THC tolerance. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain because of its ability to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain. Georgia Pie nugs have bunches of striking orange hairs and trichomes that are thick and tinted with purple, orange, and green.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Altered Alchemy
Altered Alchemy
Shop products
A truly local Oregon company, Altered Alchemy has one goal; get consumers the highest quality products for the lowest price possible.

We make a variety of products including: cured resin dabs, live resin dabs, diamonds n sauce, live resin FECO (RSO), cartridges, and more coming soon!

At our farms our plants get cared for as if we were making top shelf flower. That's not common when growing for extraction. That's why our nose, our flavor, our strength, and effect are on another level!

You will not find a higher quality for the price. We really are the perfect balance of bang for your buck. That's why we say "Altered Alchemy is BY the people, and FOR the people!"

License(s)

  • OR, US: 030-1008311722F
Notice a problem?Report this item