1g - Cured Resin - Heavy Eyes
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this strain
Heavy Eye is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics and made from a genetic cross of Jealousy x Kush Mints. Heavy Eye, as its name suggests, imparts a stony head high with a calm euphoria. This strain smells earthy with hints of menthol and diesel; smoking helps open up a floral flavor. Heavy Eyes has the signature chunky, oblong Cookies buds in dark purple and green, with thick orange hairs and an intense trichome sheen. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Heavy Eye, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
